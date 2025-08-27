US Open foes Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko get into a tense back-and-forth after match

By HOWARD FENDRICH – AP Tennis Writer
1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Open opponents Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko got into a face-to-face argument on the Court 11 sideline right after their second-round match ended Wednesday.

“She told me I have no class, no education, and to see what happens when we get outside the U.S.,” Townsend, who is from Chicago, said after her 7-5, 6-1 victory over 2017 French Open champion Ostapenko, who is from Latvia.

After the two players met at the net for a postmatch handshake, they stayed near each other instead of going their separate ways, as players usually do. Ostapenko wagged a finger at Townsend as they spoke.

“I mean, it’s competition,” Townsend said. “People get upset when they lose.”

Added Townsend: “When she was playing well, I didn't say anything. That just shows class.”

Townsend recently rose to No. 1 in the WTA doubles rankings. But this is her first time reaching the third round in singles at a Grand Slam tournament since 2023.

In singles, Townsend is No. 139. She is the lowest-ranked American woman to beat a past Grand Slam champion in singles at a major since Kristie Ahn defeated — guess who? — Ostapenko at the 2019 U.S. Open.

