U.S. Park Police officer released from hospital after being shot in vehicle in Washington

The officer was shot in the shoulder, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The investigation, which is being conducted jointly by the Park Police and Washington's Metropolitan Police Department, continues. Brecht said authorities were searching for two suspects.

Jeffery Carroll, Washington’s interim police chief, said at the press briefing that the officer was targeted and it was possible the gunmen knew he was a police officer.

Federal officials said they were assisting in the investigation.