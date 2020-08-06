US senators take aim at German port over Russia pipeline

The three senators say their letter “serves as formal legal notice” that the port operator, its board members, corporate officers, shareholders, and employees risk “crushing legal and economic sanctions” unless they stop providing goods, services and support for the Nord Stream 2 project. This includes providing storage areas for the pipeline's steel sections and provisions for the Russian-flagged vessels Fortuna and Akademik Cherskiy.

“The only responsible course of action is for Faehrhafen Sassnitz GmbH to exercise contractual options that it has available to cease these activities,” the senators add in their letter. It describes the nearly complete pipeline as a “grave threat to European energy security and American national security.”

Officials at Faehrhafen Sassnitz, which is owned by the town of Sassnitz and the state of Mecklenburg Western Pomerania, declined Thursday to comment on the letter.

Merkel's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month, the German chancellor told lawmakers that the U.S. sanctions against companies involved in Nord Stream 2 “don't correspond with our understanding of the law.” She acknowledged that the pressure from Washington had made construction of the pipeline more difficult, but insisted that it was right to press on with the project.

Nord Stream 2, which is owned by Russian gas giant Gazprom, said in a statement Thursday that it is currently seeking alternatives to complete the last 6% of the 1,230-kilometer (764-mile) pipeline following the suspension of work by Allseas.