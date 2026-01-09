US sends delegation to Venezuela in first step toward restoring relations after Maduro's capture

Venezuela’s government on Friday acknowledged that U.S. diplomats had traveled to the South American country and announced that it will send a delegation to the U.S. but it did not say when.

In a statement, Delcy Rodríguez’s government said it “has decided to initiate an exploratory process of a diplomatic nature with the Government of the United States of America, aimed at the re-establishment of diplomatic missions in both countries."

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america