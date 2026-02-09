US stocks drift as gold, silver and bitcoin stabilize

The relatively modest moves followed a 3.9% burst higher for Japan’s Nikkei 225 to a record. Stocks rallied there following a landslide victory for the prime minister’s political party in a parliamentary election. The thought is that will give Sanae Takaichi more power to push through reforms that will boost the economy and market.

On Wall Street, the U.S. stock market is coming off its best day since May to close last week, but several concerns still hang over the market. That includes criticism that stocks have simply become too expensive following their run to records.

Worries are also heavy about whether all the huge spending by Big Tech and other companies on AI can produce enough profit to make the investments worth it.

Slightly more stocks fell in the S&P 500 than rose, but some of the winners from that rush into AI helped prop up the market. Chip companies rose, for example, with Nvidia up 3.2% and Broadcom up 4.7%. They were two of the strongest forces pushing upward on the S&P 500.

Kroger climbed 4.4% after the grocer named a former Walmart executive as its new chief executive officer.

Transocean reversed an early loss and rose 5.1% after the offshore drilling company said it would buy Valaris in an all-stock deal valued at $5.8 billion. Valaris leaped 31.9%.

On the losing end was Hims & Hers, which sank 20.4% after Novo Nordisk filed a lawsuit and alleged Hims & Hers is unlawfully selling versions of its weight-loss treatments. The suit follows a move by the U.S Food and Drug Administration to restrict access to the ingredients needed to copy popular weight-loss medications.

Hims & Hers said, “Big Phama is weaponizing the US judicial system to limit consumer choice” in a post on the X account for the company's communications team.

Novo Nordisk’s stock that trades in the United States rose 3.1%.

Workday fell 6.8% after the AI platform said its CEO, Carl Eschenbach, is stepping down. Company Co-founder Aneel Bhusri is returning as chief executive.

In the bond market, Treasury yields held relatively steady ahead of several potentially market-moving reports coming later in the week. The U.S. government will offer the latest monthly update on the health of the job market on Wednesday. Friday will bring the latest monthly reading of inflation at the consumer level.

Either report could sway expectations for what the Federal Reserve will do with interest rates. The Fed has put its cuts to interest rates on hold, but a weakening of the job market could push it to resume more quickly. Too-hot inflation, on the other hand, could keep it on hold for longer.

One of the reasons the U.S. stock market remains close to records is the expectation that the Fed will continue cutting interest rates later this year. Lower rates can give the economy a boost, though they can also worsen inflation.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury eased to 4.21% from 4.22% late Friday.

Other markets that had whipped through more violent moves over recent weeks were showing some more strength or stability.

Gold rose 1.9% to climb back above $5,000 per ounce. It’s been swinging sharply after roughly doubling in price over 12 months and, it has bounced between $4,500 and nearly $5,600. Silver, whose price has been even wilder, jumped 7.5% Monday.

Bitcoin was just below $71,000, which it had climbed past over the weekend. It had dropped close to $60,000 last week, more than halfway below its record set in October.

In stock markets abroad, indexes jumped across Asia with Japan’s surge. South Korea’s Kospi leaped 4.1%, while stocks rose 1.8% in Hong Kong and 1.4% in Shanghai.

The gains were more modest in Europe, where Germany's DAX returned 1.2% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.6%.

AP Videojournalist Mayuko Ono and AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.