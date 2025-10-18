US will send survivors of strike on suspected drug vessel back to Ecuador and Colombia, Trump says

“It was my great honor to destroy a very large DRUG-CARRYING SUBMARINE that was navigating towards the United States on a well known narcotrafficking transit route,” Trump said in a social media post. “U.S. Intelligence confirmed this vessel was loaded up with mostly Fentanyl, and other illegal narcotics.”

The Republican president said two people onboard were killed and the two who survived are being sent to their home countries “for detention and prosecution.”

The repatriation avoids questions for the Trump administration about what the legal status of the two would have been in the U.S. justice system.