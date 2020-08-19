US won't seek death penalty against pair of IS militants

The decision, revealed in a letter Wednesday from Attorney General William Barr to British Home Secretary Priti Patel, could allow Britain to began sharing evidence with federal prosecutors in the U.S for any potential case against El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey. An earlier British court ruling had effectively blocked the sharing of evidence without U.S. assurances that the death penalty, which was abolished in the United Kingdom, was off the table.

“I know that the United Kingdom shares our determination that there should be a full investigation and a criminal prosecution of Kotey and Elsheikh,” Barr wrote in the letter. “These men are alleged to be members of the terrorist group the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham and to have been involved in kidnappings, murders, and other violent crimes against the citizens of our two countries, as well as the citizens of other countries.”