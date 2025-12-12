Breaking: 36 books banned, 95 restricted in Bellbrook school libraries

Utah's Kyle Whittingham, most successful coach in the football program's history, is stepping down

Kyle Whittingham, who with 177 victories is the most successful coach in the history of the Utah football program, will be stepping down after the Utes’ appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 31
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham before an NCAA college football game between Utah and Kansas State, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham before an NCAA college football game between Utah and Kansas State, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
Sports
19 minutes ago
X

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kyle Whittingham, who with 177 victories is the most successful coach in the history of the Utah football program, will be stepping down after the Utes’ appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 31.

“The time is right to step down from my position as the head football coach at the University of Utah,” Whittingham said in a statement Friday. “It’s been an honor and a privilege to lead the program for the past 21 years and I’m very grateful for the relationships forged with all the players and assistant coaches that have worked so hard and proudly worn the drum and feather during our time here."

Whittingham has been the head coach at Utah since December 2004 and a member of the Utes’ coaching staff since 1994.

In Other News
1
Former New Miami auxiliary cop arraigned on felony charges
2
Third suspect indicted in case of pregnant woman found in container
3
Man accused of killing Middletown man in 2023 crash apprehended by US...
4
Butler County Jail medical costs surge past $746K in 2025 — up $214K in...
5
Springfield performing arts group to present ‘A Christmas Carol’ with...