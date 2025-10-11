Valentin Vacherot stuns Novak Djokovic and could face cousin in Shanghai Masters final

"Is this real? I don't know," the 26-year-old Vacherot said moments after defeating the 24-time Grand Slam champion. “To have Novak on the other side of the court was, first of all, an unbelievable experience for me.”

Well, believe it or not, his next court experience could be against his cousin — Arthur Rinderknech.

Rinderknech faces 16th-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the other semifinal on Saturday.

“I will do some recovery of course, but I will not miss it,” Vacherot said of his cousin's match.

The 38-year-old Djokovic was slowed throughout the match by a sore hip. He took a medical timeout after falling behind 4-3 in the opening set. He won only one point in the next two games.

Vacherot played collegiate tennis at Texas A&M.

