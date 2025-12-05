Vanity Fair parts ways with Olivia Nuzzi amid Robert F. Kennedy Jr. controversy

NEW YORK (AP) — Vanity Fair is parting ways with West Coast editor Olivia Nuzzi amid ongoing controversy over her coverage of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. while she was the Washington correspondent for New York magazine.

“Vanity Fair and Olivia Nuzzi have mutually agreed, in the best interest of the magazine, to let her contract expire at the end of the year,” reads a statement Friday from spokespersons for Nuzzi and the magazine.