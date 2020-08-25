Venezuela 1st lady's nephew takes drug case to Supreme Court

Campo and Flores were arrested in Haiti in a DEA sting in 2015 and immediately removed to New York to face trial. They were lured to the Caribbean island with the promise of an $11 million advance from a wheelchair-bound trafficker they met in Honduras named "El Sentado" — the seated one — who unbeknownst to them was a DEA informant.

A meeting in Caracas followed, in which a sample of the narcotic was produced. But no drugs were seized when they were arrested at a restaurant near the airport in Port-au-Prince shortly after arriving in a private jet from Caracas.

Lawyers for Campo and Flores argued at their two-week trial that no drugs traded hands and the men never intended to deliver any. Prosecutors' star witness, Jose Santos-Pena, was a DEA informant who was later found to have lied to his handlers.

It's not clear who is paying Flores' legal fee. Michael Levy, a lawyer at Austin, declined to comment. But in the lower court trial, his legal bill was flipped by Wilmer Ruperti, a Venezuelan shipping magnate close to Maduro's government.

Flores, who Maduro calls the “First Combatant,” is one of the most-powerful members of Venezuela’s revolutionary government and a constant presence alongside her husband whenever he appears in public. The two have made almost no mention of their loved ones' conviction in the U.S.

