Venezuelan opposition politician placed under house arrest after release from jail, son says

“My father remains unjustly imprisoned — because house arrest is still imprisonment — and we demand his immediate and full freedom, as well as the freedom of all political prisoners,” he wrote said.

The government had released Guanipa along with several other prominent opposition members on Sunday following lengthy politically motivated detentions. But he was rearrested hours later following his participation in demonstrations outside detention centers.

Ramón Guanipa told reporters that a group of armed men in three vehicles intercepted his father and others traveling on Sunday in a neighborhood in the capital, Caracas.

He said his father did not violate the two conditions of his release — monthly check-ins with a court and no travel outside Venezuela — and showed reporters the court document listing them.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab’s office on Monday posted on social media that it had “requested the competent court to revoke the precautionary measure granted to Juan Pablo Guanipa, due to his non-compliance with the conditions imposed by the aforementioned court." It did not explain what conditions Guanipa violated during the roughly 12 hours he was free.

The rearrest of Guanipa marks the latest twist in the political turmoil in Venezuela in the wake of the U.S. military's seizure on Jan. 3 of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from a compound in Caracas. The couple were taken to New York to face federal drug trafficking charges.

The government of Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodríguez began releasing prisoners days after she was sworn in and has faced mounting pressure to free hundreds more whose detentions months or years ago have been linked to their political activities.

Sunday's releases followed a visit to Venezuela of representatives of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Venezuelan-based prisoners’ rights group Foro Penal confirmed the release of at least 30 people Sunday.

Some of those freed Sunday, including Guanipa, joined families waiting outside detention facilities for their loved ones. They chanted “We are not afraid! We are not afraid!” and marched a short distance.

“I am convinced that our country has completely changed,” Guanipa told reporters after his release. “I am convinced that it is now up to all of us to focus on building a free and democratic country.” He had spent more than eight months in custody at a facility in Caracas.

Several members of Machado’s political organization were among those released Sunday, including local organizer María Oropeza, who in 2024 livestreamed her arrest by military intelligence officers as they broke into her home with a crowbar.

“They are terrified that Venezuelan society will mobilize and express its voice civically,” Machado told reporters in Washington on Monday, referring to Rodríguez's government. “But let me tell you something, there’s no going back... What will Juan Pablo become now? What will Perkins become as a prisoner in his own home? A reference in this fight.”

