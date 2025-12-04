Venmo users have trouble sending and receiving money amid service outage

Users of the payment app Venmo experienced trouble sending and receiving money on Wednesday amid widespread social media posts about service issues.
Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages, showed reports that problems began spiking at about 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Venmo said in a post on the social platform X that it was working to address the breakdown.
“We’re aware that some users are experiencing issues with Venmo right now,” the company said. “Our team is working on a fix, and we’ll update you as soon as it’s resolved.”
Peer-to-peer payment apps have exploded in popularity in the last decade. Venmo had 92 million active users as of last year.
