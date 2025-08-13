Venus Williams to get new Barbie as part of Inspiring Women collection

Credit: AP

This image provided by Mattel shows the The Barbie Inspiring Women Venus Williams doll. (Mattel via AP)
By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
Venus Williams has a new Barbie, this one part of the dollmaker's Inspiring Women collection.

Williams' doll, to be released Friday, will celebrate the tennis great and pay equity champion with a doll wearing the uniform she wore while winning Wimbledon in 2007.

Williams' win for the fifth of her seven grand slam titles was the first time a woman received equal prize money as the men at a top-level tournament.

The doll, suggested to retail for $38, will feature Williams in all white with a green gem necklace, wristband, racket and tennis ball.

Williams also had a Barbie doll released in May 2024 that highlighted nine trailblazing female athletes as part of Barbie's 65th anniversary celebration.

