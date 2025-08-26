Venus Williams will compete in women's doubles at the US Open with 2021 finalist Leylah Fernandez

NEW YORK (AP) — Venus Williams will compete in women’s doubles at the U.S. Open after receiving a wild-card entry with 2021 singles runner-up Leylah Fernandez on Tuesday.
The 45-year-old Williams is entered in her first Grand Slam tournament in two years after making a comeback to pro tennis last month following 16 months away from the tour.
She competed in mixed doubles last week, then in singles on Monday night.
