Verstappen claims dominant victory at Italian Grand Prix for 1st win since May

Max Verstappen leads almost from start to finish for a dominant victory at the Italian Grand Prix
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands crosses the finish line to win the Italian Grand Prix race at the Monza racetrack in Monza, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. (Marco Bertorello/Pool Photo via AP)

By DANIELLA MATAR – AP Sports Writer
39 minutes ago
MONZA, Italy (AP) — Max Verstappen claimed a dominant victory at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday ahead of title contenders and McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

It was a first win since May for Verstappen – and only his third of the season — and capped a wonderful weekend at Monza for the four-time world champion, who had posted the fastest lap in Formula 1 history at the track on Saturday to claim pole position.

Norris was second to trim the gap to Piastri in the title race to 31 points. He had started the day 34 points behind the Australian driver.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton had solid performances at the team's home race. Cheered on by the passionate, red-clad tifosi, Leclerc finished fourth while Hamilton surged through the field at the start to cross the line in sixth.

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

