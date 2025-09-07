Verstappen targets first F1 win since May as he starts on pole for Italian Grand Prix

Norris joins him on the front row for Sunday's race, ahead of McLaren teammate and standings leader Piastri after both were within two tenths of a second of Verstappen’s time.

“To get pole here for us is big,” said four-time world champion Verstappen. “It’s not always been a good track for us, especially last year was quite a bit of a disaster.”

Piastri leads Norris by 34 points in the standings with both chasing a first F1 title.

Charles Leclerc — who won at Monza last year and in 2019 — qualified in fourth for Ferrari at the Italian Scuderia’s home race, just ahead of teammate Hamilton, who will start Sunday’s race in 10th as he serves a five-place grid penalty.

Hamilton said his first Italian Grand Prix in Ferrari red will be “tough” but is “going to open it up and try to make up some ground.”

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing