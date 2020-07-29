Very different, symbolic hajj in Saudi Arabia amid virus

This year, however, pilgrims are eating prepackaged meals alone in their hotel rooms and praying at a distance from one another. The Saudi government is covering all the pilgrims' expenses of travel, accommodation, meals and healthcare.

While the experience is starkly different, it remains an opportunity for pilgrims to wipe clean past sins and deepen their faith.

Ammar Khaled, a 29-year-old Indian pilgrim who was born and raised in Saudi Arabia, said although he's alone on the hajj, he's praying for those he loves.

“Words aren't enough to explain how blessed I feel and how amazing the arrangements have been," Khaled said. “They have taken every possible precaution."

For the first time in Saudi history, the government barred Muslims from entering the kingdom from abroad to perform the hajj in order to limit exposure of the coronavirus.

Instead, as few as 1,000 people already residing in Saudi Arabia were selected to take part in the hajj this year. Two-thirds are foreign residents from among the 160 different nationalities that would have normally been represented at the hajj. One-third are Saudi security personnel and medical staff.

The pilgrims, who were selected after applying through an online portal, were required to be between the ages of 20 and 50, with no terminal illnesses and showing no symptoms of the virus. Preference was given to those who have not performed the hajj before.

Pilgrims were tested for the coronavirus, given wristbands that connect to their phones and monitor their movement and were required to quarantine at home and in their hotel rooms in Mecca ahead of Wednesday's start of the hajj. They will also be required to quarantine for a week after the hajj concludes on Sunday.

Mecca was sealed off for months ahead of the hajj, and the smaller year-round Umrah pilgrimage was suspended earlier this year, with pilgrims already in the city at that time flown back home.

International media were not permitted to cover the hajj from Mecca this year. Instead, Saudi government broadcast live footage from the Grand Mosque on Wednesday showing limited numbers of pilgrims, moving several feet apart, circling the cube-shaped Kaaba in the first rituals of the hajj.

The Kaaba represents the metaphorical house of God and the oneness of God in Islam. Observant Muslims around the world face toward the Kaaba during their five daily prayers.

During the hajj, women forgo makeup and perfume and wear loose-fitting clothing and a head covering in order to focus inwardly. Men dress in seamless, white terrycloth garments meant to emphasize the equality of all Muslims and prevent wealthier pilgrims from differentiating themselves with more elaborate garments.

During the first rites of hajj, Muslims circle the Kaaba counter-clockwise seven times while reciting supplications to God, then walk between two hills where Ibrahim's wife, Hagar, is believed to have run as she searched for water for her dying son before God brought forth a well that runs to this day.

This year, pilgrims will only be able to drink water from this Zamzam well that is packaged in plastic bottles. Pebbles for casting away evil that are usually picked up by pilgrims along hajj routes will be sterilized and bagged ahead of time.

Pilgrims have also been given their own prayer rugs and special attire to wear during the hajj laced with silver nano technology that Saudi authorities say helps kill bacteria and makes clothes water resistant. They were also provided with umbrellas to shield them from the sun, towels, soaps, sanitizers and other essentials, as well as online sessions in different language about what to expect on the hajj and the regulations in place.

“The kingdom of Saudi Arabia needs to put these measures in place so we can learn from this experience,” said Saudi infectious disease expert and World Health Organization official, Dr. Hanan Balkhy.

“The kingdom and the world will learn together what are the best ways to mitigate transmission during these types of events,” said Balkhy, assistant director-general for the antimicrobial resistance division at WHO’s headquarters in Geneva who has worked on past hajj missions.

Muslim pilgrims line up as they leave after they circle the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, as they keep social destination to protect themselves against Coronavirus a ahead of the Hajj pilgrimage in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. During the first rites of hajj, Muslims circle the Kaaba counter-clockwise seven times while reciting supplications to God, then walk between two hills where Ibrahim's wife, Hagar, is believed to have run as she searched for water for her dying son before God brought forth a well that runs to this day. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR

In this photo released by the Saudi Media Ministry, officials prepare for the arrival of pilgrims Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, by simulating the first rites of hajj around Islam’s holiest site, the Kaaba, hours before the pilgrimage is set to begin. The Islamic pilgrimage has been drastically downsized from 2.5 million pilgrims to as little as 1,000 this year due to the global coronavirus pandemic. pilgrimage has been dramatically downsized. (Saudi Media Ministry via AP) Credit: Saudi Media Ministry Credit: Saudi Media Ministry

In this photo released by the Saudi Media Ministry, a limited numbers of pilgrims move several feet apart, circling the cube-shaped Kaaba in the first rituals of the hajj, as they keep social distancing to limit exposure and the potential transmission of the coronavirus, at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The hajj, which started on Wednesday, is intended to bring about greater humility and unity among Muslims. (Saudi Media Ministry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by the Saudi Media Ministry, officials prepare for the arrival of pilgrims Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, by simulating the first rites of hajj around Islam’s holiest site, the Kaaba, hours before the pilgrimage is set to begin. The Islamic pilgrimage has been drastically downsized from 2.5 million pilgrims to as little as 1,000 this year due to the global coronavirus pandemic. pilgrimage has been dramatically downsized. (Saudi Media Ministry via AP) Credit: Saudi Media Ministry Credit: Saudi Media Ministry

In this photo released by the Saudi Media Ministry, security personnel standby as a limited numbers of pilgrims arrive keeping social distancing to limit exposure and the potential transmission of the coronavirus, at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The hajj, which started on Wednesday, is intended to bring about greater humility and unity among Muslims. (Saudi Media Ministry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A police vehicle escorts a pilgrim convoy as they move towards the Grand Mosque ahead of the Hajj pilgrimage in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. During the first rites of hajj, Muslims circle the Kaaba counter-clockwise seven times while reciting supplications to God, then walk between two hills where Ibrahim's wife, Hagar, is believed to have run as she searched for water for her dying son before God brought forth a well that runs to this day. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR

In this photo released by the Saudi Media Ministry, limited numbers of pilgrims, move several feet apart, circling the cube-shaped Kaaba in the first rituals of the hajj, as they keep social distancing to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The hajj, which started on Wednesday, is intended to bring about greater humility and unity among Muslims. (Saudi Media Ministry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by the Saudi Media Ministry, a limited numbers of pilgrims move several feet apart, circling the cube-shaped Kaaba in the first rituals of the hajj, as they keep social distancing to limit exposure and the potential transmission of the coronavirus, at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The hajj, which started on Wednesday, is intended to bring about greater humility and unity among Muslims. (Saudi Media Ministry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by the Saudi Media Ministry, a limited numbers of pilgrims move several feet apart, circling the cube-shaped Kaaba in the first rituals of the hajj, as they keep social distancing to limit exposure and the potential transmission of the coronavirus, at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The hajj, which started on Wednesday, is intended to bring about greater humility and unity among Muslims. (Saudi Media Ministry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by the Saudi Media Ministry, workers polish the white marble floors surrounding Islam’s holiest site, the Kaaba, inside the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, July 29, 2020, ahead of the arrival of as little as 1,000 pilgrims for this year’s downsized hajj pilgrimage. This year’s much smaller pilgrimage is taking place amid a global coronavirus pandemic. (Saudi Media Ministry via AP) Credit: Saudi Media Ministry Credit: Saudi Media Ministry

In this photo released by the Saudi Media Ministry, a limited numbers of pilgrims move several feet apart, circling the cube-shaped Kaaba in the first rituals of the hajj, as they keep social distancing to limit exposure and the potential transmission of the coronavirus, at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The hajj, which started on Wednesday, is intended to bring about greater humility and unity among Muslims. (Saudi Media Ministry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by the Saudi Media Ministry, a limited numbers of pilgrims move several feet apart, circling the cube-shaped Kaaba in the first rituals of the hajj, as they keep social distancing to limit exposure and the potential transmission of the coronavirus, at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The hajj, which started on Wednesday, is intended to bring about greater humility and unity among Muslims. (Saudi Media Ministry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by the Saudi Media Ministry, a limited numbers of pilgrims move several feet apart, circling the cube-shaped Kaaba in the first rituals of the hajj, as they keep social distancing to limit exposure and the potential transmission of the coronavirus, at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The hajj, which started on Wednesday, is intended to bring about greater humility and unity among Muslims. (Saudi Media Ministry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by the Saudi Media Ministry, a limited numbers of pilgrims move several feet apart, circling the cube-shaped Kaaba in the first rituals of the hajj, as they keep social distancing to limit exposure and the potential transmission of the coronavirus, at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The hajj, which started on Wednesday, is intended to bring about greater humility and unity among Muslims. (Saudi Media Ministry via AP) Credit: Ministry of Media Credit: Ministry of Media

In this photo released by the Saudi Media Ministry, a limited numbers of pilgrims move several feet apart, circling the cube-shaped Kaaba in the first rituals of the hajj, as they keep social distancing to limit exposure and the potential transmission of the coronavirus, at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The hajj, which started on Wednesday, is intended to bring about greater humility and unity among Muslims. (Saudi Media Ministry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by the Saudi Media Ministry, a limited numbers of pilgrims move several feet apart, circling the cube-shaped Kaaba in the first rituals of the hajj, as they keep social distancing to limit exposure and the potential transmission of the coronavirus, at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The hajj, which started on Wednesday, is intended to bring about greater humility and unity among Muslims. (Saudi Media Ministry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by the Saudi Media Ministry, a limited numbers of pilgrims pray in the first rituals of the hajj, as they keep social distancing to limit exposure and the potential transmission of the coronavirus, at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. A unique and scaled-down hajj started on Wednesday. (Saudi Media Ministry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by the Saudi Media Ministry, a limited numbers of pilgrims pray in the first rituals of the hajj, as they keep social distancing to limit exposure and the potential transmission of the coronavirus, at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. A unique and scaled-down hajj started on Wednesday. (Saudi Media Ministry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by the Saudi Media Ministry, a limited numbers of pilgrims pray in the first rituals of the hajj, as they keep social distancing to limit exposure and the potential transmission of the coronavirus, at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. A unique and scaled-down hajj started on Wednesday. (Saudi Media Ministry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by the Saudi Media Ministry, a limited numbers of pilgrims pray in the first rituals of the hajj, as they keep social distancing to limit exposure and the potential transmission of the coronavirus, at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. A unique and scaled-down hajj started on Wednesday. (Saudi Media Ministry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by the Saudi Media Ministry, a limited numbers of pilgrims pray in the first rituals of the hajj, as they keep social distancing to limit exposure and the potential transmission of the coronavirus, at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. A unique and scaled-down hajj started on Wednesday. (Saudi Media Ministry via AP) Credit: Ministry of Media Credit: Ministry of Media

In this photo released by the Saudi Media Ministry, a limited numbers of pilgrims pray in the first rituals of the hajj, as they keep social distancing to limit exposure and the potential transmission of the coronavirus, at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. A unique and scaled-down hajj started on Wednesday. (Saudi Media Ministry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by the Saudi Media Ministry, a woman, among a limited numbers of pilgrims, prays in the first rituals of the hajj, while keeping social distancing to limit exposure and the potential transmission of the coronavirus, at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. A unique and scaled-down hajj started on Wednesday. (Saudi Media Ministry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited