Videos from officers show terrifying moments during Texas mass shooting that left 3 dead

The terrifying moments captured on video by officers and surveillance cameras that were released Thursday show how the shooting that wounded more than a dozen others unfolded quickly early Sunday in downtown Austin’s entertainment district.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said officers arrived within 56 seconds of the first 911 call, shooting and killing the suspect after he fired at police.

Davis said the investigation is ongoing and would not discuss a possible motive for the shooting that erupted a day after the U.S. and Israel launched an attack on Iran.

The FBI has said it’s investigating the shooting as a potential act of terrorism and a law enforcement official told The Associated Press that the gunman was wearing clothes with an Iranian flag design and bearing the words “Property of Allah.”

Police have identified the gunman as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne and say he legally bought the pistol and rifle that he used in the attack outside Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden. The venue is on Sixth Street, a nightlife destination filled with bars and music clubs close to the University of Texas at Austin..

Authorities now know 19 people were hit by gunfire, including the three who died, Davis said Thursday. One person remains in critical condition.

Most of those who were shot were outside the bar, including one victim who was waiting for a ride, she said.

Screaming and shouts of “get down” can be heard on a 911 call released Thursday. “There has been a shooting at Buford’s," one caller said. "There are people dead over here. We need help right now.”

Diagne was not on the radar of authorities before he opened fire early Sunday. Davis said investigators have found he was the subject of a mental health-related welfare check, possibly in 2022, by an agency elsewhere.

He fired the first shots from his SUV then parked his vehicle and emerged with a rifle, police said. He shot another person before officers rushed to the intersection and shot and killed him, Davis said.

Jorge Pederson, 30, an aspiring mixed martial arts fighter, died from his gunshot wounds Monday. He had just moved to Texas from Minnesota. His former gym, the Academy Martial Arts Gym, said in a Facebook post that he brought “light and joy into the grueling work of training.”

Also killed were 21-year-old Savitha Shan and 19-year-old Ryder Harrington.

Shan, a business student at the University of Texas at Austin, had a job waiting for her at a consulting firm, her family said in a statement released through the university. It said she was an only child and described her death as “profoundly unfair.”

Harrington had attended Texas Tech University through last fall, and his former fraternity brothers at Beta Theta Pi recalled in an Instagram post his ability to “make ordinary days unforgettable.”

___

Associated Press writers Jim Vertuno in Austin, Heather Hollingsworth in Mission, Kansas; John Seewer in Toledo, Ohio; and Alanna Durkin Richer in Washington contributed.