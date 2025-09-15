Vikings QB McCarthy's sprained ankle will keep him out for next game vs. Burrow-less Bengals

“It was pretty crushing to hear that,” O'Connell said of the injury.

The Vikings weren't planning to put McCarthy on short-term injured reserve, so his injury status is considered week to week.

“He just kind of got rolled up on,” O’Connell said. “In the moment, we didn’t necessarily think it was that significant when we came off after that series."

Carson Wentz, the 10th-year veteran who just joined the Vikings two weeks ago, is in line to start against the Bengals, who will coincidentally be without their starting quarterback, Joe Burrow. Undrafted rookie Max Brosmer will back up Wentz.

McCarthy was under frequent pressure by the Falcons, taking six sacks and 11 hits while going just 11 for 21 for 158 yards, two interceptions and one lost fumble. But it was more by happenstance when he was hurt, on a second-and-20 scramble that netted 16 yards when linebacker Kaden Elliss chased him down with a hard tackle at the sideline as three Falcons converged on him.

McCarthy underthrew a wide-open Justin Jefferson on third-and-9 on the next play after a false start on the Vikings, and he was grimacing as he jogged gingerly off the field.

Wentz, who began his career with Philadelphia as the second overall pick in the 2016 draft, is already the only quarterback in NFL history to start at least one game for five different teams in a five-season span. He's now on track to extend that record to six teams in six years.

Wentz won't be the only backup in a critical role for the Vikings, who saw center Ryan Kelly and fill-in left tackle Justin Skule enter the concussion protocol during the game on Sunday. Wide receiver Jordan Addison must also serve the final game of his suspension against Cincinnati. The defense played Atlanta without linebacker Blake Cashman, safety Harrison Smith and edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel and backup cornerback Jeff Okudah, who were still not yet cleared for action following their concussions.

Skule has started both games in place of standout Christian Darrisaw, who's still not cleared in his return from ACL and MCL surgery on his knee. Smith has also missed the first two games while ramping his conditioning back up after a personal health matter sidelined him in the middle of training camp. Cashman is on injured reserve with a hamstring strain and will miss at least three more games.

Kelly and Skule “came in with some early positive signs” on Monday, O'Connell said, but their return is under the strict parameters of the concussion protocol. Kelly, the four-time Pro Bowl pick in his first season with Minnesota, has a history of head injuries, too.

Darrisaw and Smith will continue to increase their intensity practice with an opportunity to play this Sunday.

“We've got to work through it. Every team deals with it,” O'Connell said. “Our opponent's going to be dealing with it as well. That is the nature of our league. It's just hit us pretty significantly.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL