Vikings receiver Jordan Addison faces misdemeanor trespassing charge after arrest in Florida

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O'Connell, at their season-ending news conferences on Tuesday, both declined to speak specifically about the arrest that they said the organization had just learned about.

Addison served a three-game suspension to start the 2025 season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, stemming from his drunken driving arrest in Los Angeles the year before after police found him asleep at the wheel of his car near the airport.

The 2023 first-round draft pick was also cited by Minnesota state police for driving 140 mph on a freeway in a 55 mph zone near downtown St. Paul, a few days before his first training camp.

Addison’s rookie contract gives the Vikings prime value from a salary cap management standpoint, with a decision on whether or not to exercise his fifth-year option due by May 1. But the off-the-field matters factor into the evaluation, too.

“Just a few days after the season and obviously this event just happened, but always supportive of Jordan Addison," Adofo-Mensah said. "We’ll continue to fact-find and see what actually happened, and then we’ll have those conversations in the future.”

Addison averaged a career-best 14.5 yards per reception this season, and he scored on a 65-yard run in Week 17. But he was down in every other measure from his promising first two years, finishing with just 42 catches on 79 targets for 610 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. According to Sportradar tracking, Addison had six drops, by far the most on the team.

Third receiver Jalen Nailor had a solid season and can be an unrestricted free agent in two months.

“Jordan is unique, because 99% of the days that Jordan Addison is a Viking, he’s a joy to be around,” Adofo-Mensah said. “He’s incredibly intelligent, confident, responsible. And then it’s like all of us: What are you like on those 1% of days? Is it the type of thing that draws attention or not? Obviously that’s something we have to consider when you’re talking about long-term ramifications of a contract extension and different things like that, or letting somebody like Jalen Nailor leave."

