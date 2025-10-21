Vikings will start Wentz at QB on short rest in LA, with McCarthy lacking time to keep up progress

After McCarthy went through a workout on the field, the Vikings determined his ankle wasn't quite strong enough yet to give him or them the best chance to succeed against the Chargers.

The Vikings (3-3) have won two and lost two with Wentz, the 10th-year veteran who's on his sixth different team in the last six seasons. McCarthy was hurt on a hard tackle near the sideline in his second career start, an injury he played through the rest of that night against the Atlanta Falcons during a game in which he threw two interceptions and took six sacks.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL