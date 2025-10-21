Breaking: 1 in custody after school shooting threat closes Northridge schools

Vikings will start Wentz at QB on short rest in LA, with McCarthy lacking time to keep up progress

Carson Wentz will make his fifth straight start at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings with J
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) prepares to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) prepares to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Sports
By DAVE CAMPBELL – AP Pro Football Writer
29 minutes ago
X

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Carson Wentz will make his fifth straight start at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, with J.J. McCarthy lacking time in a shortened week to keep building up his sprained right ankle.

Coach Kevin O'Connell announced his decision on Tuesday, ahead of the team's road trip to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night that's coming on the heels of a 28-22 loss at home on Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles.

After McCarthy went through a workout on the field, the Vikings determined his ankle wasn't quite strong enough yet to give him or them the best chance to succeed against the Chargers.

The Vikings (3-3) have won two and lost two with Wentz, the 10th-year veteran who's on his sixth different team in the last six seasons. McCarthy was hurt on a hard tackle near the sideline in his second career start, an injury he played through the rest of that night against the Atlanta Falcons during a game in which he threw two interceptions and took six sacks.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

In Other News
1
Rhinestone Cowgirls show to round up legendary ladies of country
2
Christ Hospital in Liberty Twp. adding labor and delivery rooms due to...
3
Butler County Sheriff’s deputies, ICE detain 23 in ‘targeted operation’
4
See the list of 18 Hamilton area educators to be honored by Harry T...
5
Breast cancer awareness month: Butler Tech nursing students help heal...