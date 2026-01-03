Villa beats Forest 3-1 and climbs to second place in Premier League

Morgan Gibbs-White had reduced the deficit to 2-1 in the 61st minute, only for McGinn to restore Villa's two-goal cushion after a poor piece of goalkeeping from Forest's John Victor, who raced out of his area in an attempt to collect a ball over the top. McGinn easily rounded Victor and slotted the ball home from 30 yards (meters).

Victor went off injured immediately after the goal.

Villa's 11-game winning run — which included eight victories in the league — was ended by a 4-1 thumping by Arsenal on Tuesday.

Unai Emery's team moved above Manchester City, which hosts Chelsea on Sunday, and three points behind leader Arsenal, which visits Bournemouth later.

Also Saturday, Brighton hosts Burnley and West Ham visits last-place Wolverhampton, which hasn't won any of its 19 games so far this campaign.

___

___

