Villa finally scores first Premier League goal but held 1-1 by 10-man Sunderland

However, Sunderland — playing with 10 men from the 33rd minute after Reinildo's red card for kicking out at Cash — equalized in the 75th through Wilson Isidor to leave Villa without a victory and in third-to-last place.

Newcastle rotated its team after a Champions League loss to Barcelona on Thursday and struggled to create many clear-cut chances at Vitality Stadium against a Bournemouth team seeking a fourth straight win.

Later, Arsenal hosts Manchester City in a meeting between teams likely to contend for the title. Arsenal is looking to trim the gap to first-place Liverpool to three points, while City has won two and lost two matches so far.

