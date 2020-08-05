Viola Davis, LeBron James among honorees at AAFCA TV Honors

“In a time of such uncertainty, we have witnessed how powerful the medium of television and streaming is," said Gil Robertson, co-founder and president of AAFCA. “We couldn’t be more proud to honor shows and performances that uplift and inspire at a time when we all need entertainment the most."

Davis will be honored for best actress for her role on ABC’s “How To Get Away with Murder.” Brown will receive best actor recognition for his character on NBC’s “This Is Us.”