VOA journalists protest new US global media chief's moves

"Michael Pack’s actions risk crippling programs and projects for some countries that are considered national security priorities," the journalists wrote in the letter to acting VOA director Elez Biberaj. “He has ordered the firing of contract journalists, with no valid reason, by cancelling their visas, forcing them back to home countries where the lives of some of them may be in jeopardy.”

“Given these concerns we fear that the current USAGM leadership is failing not only the news organizations of USAGM (one of the world’s largest broadcasting entities) and our audiences, but also our stakeholders, including the American public,” they wrote in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

There was no immediate response to the letter from USAGM.

Pack, a conservative filmmaker, ally of President Donald Trump and one-time associate of former Trump political adviser Steve Bannon, took the helm of USAGM in June and has made no secret of his intent to shake the agency up. His moves, however, have been criticized by both Democratic and Republican lawmakers who control the agency's budget.

Democrats in particular have expressed alarm about Pack's actions, which they fear are aimed at turning VOA and other U.S.-funded broadcasters like Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Middle East Broadcasting Networks, and the Cuba-focused Radio/TV Marti into Trump propaganda outlets.

VOA was founded during WWII and its congressional charter requires it to present independent news and information to international audiences.

“In line with strictly upholding the VOA charter, which was signed into law in 1976, we insist on competent and professional oversight for VOA and our sister media organizations," the journalists wrote.