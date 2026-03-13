WADA to weigh barring Trump, US officials from LA Olympics and possibly World Cup over unpaid dues

The Associated Press learned of the agenda item through correspondence it obtained between WADA and European officials involved in the agency's decision-making. Two others with knowledge of the agenda confirmed the existence of the rules proposal to AP; they were not authorized to speak publicly about the agenda, which has not been released publicly.

WADA spokesman James Fitzgerald said “there is nothing new here,” noting that discussions related to the issue of what to do about governments withholding funding have been ongoing since 2020 and aren't directly related to the U.S.

The proposal was, in fact, first brought up in 2024, when U.S. authorities successfully lobbied for its rejection. The U.S. has since lost its seat on the executive committee.

“In spite of WADA’s increasing threats, we continue to stand firm in our demand for accountability and transparency from WADA to ensure fair competition in sport,” said Sara Carter, the director of the U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP).

The rule, if passed, would figure to be mostly symbolic, given the limits an international sports federation could have on the president of a country attending an event inside his own borders.

“I have never heard of a $50-million-budget Swiss foundation being able to enforce a rule to, for example, prevent the United States president from going anywhere,” said Carter's predecessor at ONDCP, Rahul Gupta, who was on the WADA executive committee two years ago and led the movement to reject the proposal. “And the next question you have to ask is: How are you going to enforce it? Are they going to post a red notice from Interpol? It’s ludicrous. It’s clear they have not thought this through.”

WADA suggests it could move quickly, but impact on upcoming World Cup hazy

The proposal calls for a three-tiered set of sanctions for countries that don't pay dues. In the U.S. case, that amounts to around $3.7 million from last year, plus $3.6 million it didn't pay in 2024. Among the most extreme sanctions include “government representatives being excluded from participation in major events such as World Championships and Olympic & Paralympic Games.”

That would include Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance and members of Congress, who recently approved hundreds of millions in funding for security and other logistics for the World Cup and LA Games.

Fitzgerald said the next meeting of the WADA Foundation Board, which would formally approve any action, isn't scheduled until November, suggesting the rule would not be in place in time for the World Cup. He did not immediately respond to specific questions about how Trump’s status at the World Cup might be impacted.

But in a response to a question about timing from the European authorities, WADA wrote: “The proposal could be implemented without undue delay. If necessary, the Foundation Board could consider the proposal by circular or within the context of an extraordinary meeting.”

According to a draft of the proposal, the rule would apply to governments that have not paid dues by Jan. 31 of the year after they're billed. The U.S. hasn't paid its WADA dues since 2023.

Representatives from the International Olympic Committee, FIFA and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee did not respond to emails from AP seeking comment on how a ban on Trump and other U.S. officials might be enforced.

US has been asking WADA to undergo independent audits

WADA's budget was pegged at $57.5 million for 2025. It receives half its funding from the IOC and the other half from governments across the globe. Contributions from the governments are loosely based on the size of their athletic teams, and the U.S. has always paid one of the biggest bills.

This squabble has been festering since the first Trump administration, rooted in America's distrust of the global anti-doping system, which came under international scrutiny first for its handling of a Russian doping scandal dating to before the Sochi Games in Russia in 2014.

Then, in 2024, news came of 23 Chinese swimmers — some of them on the team that went to the Paris Olympics — who were allowed to compete despite testing positive. WADA accepted the Chinese doping regulator's theory that the athletes had been contaminated by traces of banned heart medication in a hotel kitchen.

The ONDCP and Congress under both the Trump and Biden administrations have withheld the payments to WADA.

In the most recent flare-up, the government restricted payment until WADA subjected itself to an independent audit. WADA defended its auditing practices and, at the Milan Cortina Games last month, once again called on the U.S. to pay the dues.

Now, the agency looks for more leverage in its attempts to collect.

“This initiative is aimed at better protecting WADA’s funding so that it can deliver on its mission to protect clean sport,” said Fitzgerald, the spokesman for WADA. “If WADA’s funding is cut, it is ultimately athletes who will suffer. Indeed, athletes (including those on WADA’s Executive Committee and Foundation Board) have continuously expressed their support for this initiative.”

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Associated Press reporter Darlene Superville contributed from Washington.

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AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games