Walker scores 24 points, Celtics beat 76ers for 3-0 lead

Midway through the third, Walker completed a personal 8-0 run with a fast-break layup and foul on Embiid — his fourth. But Philadelphia didn't fold with its All-Star center on the bench, instead battling back to tie it.

The Celtics entered the game having outscored the 76ers 87-42 from beyond the 3-point arc, but were just 8 of 31 on Friday night. Yet that was better than the 76ers, who were 9 of 39.

TIP INS

Celtics: Daniel Theis picked up his sixth foul with 3:01 left with the Celtics up 92-90.

76ers: Al Horford, who started Game 1, got the start against the Celtics. ... 76ers were 29-2 playing at home in Philadelphia this season, but didn't have the luxury of a home-court advantage playing in the bubble. ... Lost despite outrebounding the Celtics 57-45.

UP NEXT

Game 4 is Sunday.

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker (8) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers forward Al Horford (42) during the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dribbles the ball around Philadelphia 76ers guard Josh Richardson (0) during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) attempts a 3-point shot against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Philadelphia 76ers guard Josh Richardson (0) shoots around Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis (27) during the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement