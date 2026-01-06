Wall Street rises on Big Tech gains and approaches records

Big technology companies were behind much of the market's gains. Nvidia jumped 1.5% and was the biggest single force behind the market's gains. It is among the most valuable companies in the world and its outsized valuation gives it more influence in the market.

Nvidia's gain, along with a 7.4% gain for Micron, helped counter Apple's 0.8% loss.

Technology companies, especially those focused on artificial intelligence, are being closely watched this week during the industry's annual CES trade show in Las Vegas.

AI advances helped propel the broader market to a series of records in 2025. Investors will be watching companies for any updates that could shed more light on the big corporate investments in AI technology.

The price of benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 0.3%, pulling back from sharp gains a day prior when the market reacted to U.S. forces capturing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a weekend raid.

Treasury yields rose in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 4.18% from 4.15% late Monday. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which moves more closely with expectations for what the Federal Reserve will do, rose to 3.47% from 3.45% late Monday.

Gold prices rose 1% and silver prices rose 4.6%. Such assets are often considered safe havens in times of geopolitical turmoil. The metals have notched record prices over the last year amid lingering economic concerns brought on by conflicts and trade wars.

Outside of company announcements, Wall Street is preparing for several updates on the U.S. labor market this week.

___

AP business writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed to this report.