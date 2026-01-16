Warming shelters for the homeless are open as Florida experiences its coldest weather this winter

“It's cold, but it's not all that unusual to have cold weather this time of the year,” Wool said Friday.

There was even more un-Florida-like weather predicted for the weekend with the National Weather Service putting the chances for snow in the Panhandle early Sunday at between 20% to 30%. The snow was predicted to be less than an inch (3.5 centimeters) in the western Panhandle but not expected to impact travel due to a short duration and an expected quick rise in temperatures afterwards, Wool said.

That would make it a far cry from the 5 inches of snow that fell on Pensacola almost exactly a year ago.

“The reasonably worst-case scenario is an inch since the window is only two or three hours,” Wool said of Sunday's forecast. “But all of that will melt away when it warms up.”

The central part of the state experienced some of the coldest weather it has seen in more than three years as temperature lows dipped to the mid-20s F (minus 3.8 C), according to the National Weather Service.

In the theme park hub of Orlando, where the thermometer fell to right at freezing overnight, water parks such as Typhoon Lagoon at Walt Disney World were closed Friday. The water park also planned to be closed at the beginning of next week because of the predicted frigid weather, Disney said in an email.

In Plant City, which bills itself as the winter strawberry capital of the world, growers used sprinklers to spray strawberry plants and ornamental plants with water that formed a protective ice as the overnight temperature went as low as 28 F (minus 2.2 C). The ice kept the plants' temperatures from going below freezing. Plant City is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Tampa.

Temperatures on Saturday were expected to warm up to more Sunshine State-like weather before dipping again at the start of the week.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on the social platform Bluesky: @mikeysid.bsky.social