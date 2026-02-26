Warner Bros. Discovery deems Paramount's takeover bid superior to Netflix deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros. Discovery has determined that Paramount’s latest takeover offer is better than the streaming and studio deal it struck with Netflix, marking a stark shift in momentum in the fight for the storied Hollywood giant.

The owner of HBO Max, DC Studios and popular titles like “Harry Potter” had previously backed Netflix’s proposal for months. But after Skydance-owned Paramount upped its rival bid for the entire company to $31 per share, in addition to other revisions, Warner’s board changed its tone about the best option on the table.