Washington Post eliminates sports department and reduces overseas journalists, AP source says

The troubled Washington Post has begun implementing large-scale cutbacks, including eliminating its sports department and shrinking the number of journalists it stations overseas
A sign for the Washington Post is seen at the company's offices, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

By DAVID BAUDER – AP Media Writer
2 minutes ago
The troubled Washington Post has begun implementing large-scale cutbacks, including eliminating its sports department and shrinking the number of journalists it stations overseas.

The changes were announced in a Zoom meeting with staff on Wednesday by executive editor Matt Murray. That’s according to a person who listened to the call but was not authorized to speak with the media and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

