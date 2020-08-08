Washington releases RB Guice after domestic violence arrest

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department told The Associated Press that Guice was arrested on one count of strangulation, three counts of assault and battery and one count of destruction of property. Strangulation is a Class 6 felony in Virginia.

The team said in a statement it learned of a potential domestic violence situation Thursday, immediately notified the NFL and met with Guice to excuse him from football activities pending a review. After learning of the multiple charges against him, reviewing the case and discussing the matter, Washington said it decided to release Guice.