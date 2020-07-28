'Watchmen' leads charge for Emmy nominations relevance

The strong showing by Netflix's “Ozark” helped the streaming service achieve a record-setting 160 nominations that bested onetime perennial leader HBO, which earned 107 nods. Netflix, although the Emmy veteran among streamers, has yet to win a best comedy or drama series trophy.

Streaming newcomer Apple TV+ earned attention in its first season with Jennifer Aniston's best drama actress bid for "The Morning Show." Another streaming newbie, Disney+, saw its Star Wars franchise spinoff, "The Mandalorian," claim a best drama nomination among its hefty 15 total nods.

The Amazon comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is the second most-nominated series with 20, followed by Netflix's “Ozark” with 18.

“This year, we are also bearing witness to one of the greatest fights for social justice in history. And it is our duty to use this medium for change,” Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy said at the outset of the presentation.

The acting categories included a record number of Black nominees, 35, among the 102 contenders for lead, supporting and guest performances in drama, comedy and limited series or TV movie. At slightly more than 34 percent of nominees, that bettered the 2018 record of just under 28 percent of Black actors in those categories.

In sharp contrast, few other people of color were recognized. Among them: Sandra Oh, repeating as a best actress nominee for “Killing Eve,” and Dev Patel, who received a comedy guest actor nod for “Modern Love."

Kerry Washington’s four nominations covered a wide range, including lead actress for “Little Fires Everywhere” and for her production company's work on the limited series and other programs.

Washington said she was most emotional about the posthumous nomination for “Little Fires Everywhere” director Lynn Shelton, who died from a blood disorder in May.

“For the academy to acknowledge her in her passing, deservedly so, it’s really moving. We’re at a moment where we so desperately need the voices of storytellers from marginalized communities: women directors, people of color,” Washington said.

Billy Porter, who last year became the first openly gay man to win the top drama series acting prize, was nominated again this year for “Pose.”

Diversity was especially notable in the comedy categories after being nearly absent last year.

“Ramy,” which finds nuanced humor in a young Muslim American’s crisis of identity and faith, earned a best actor bid for its star and co-creator, Ramy Youssef. Issa Rae returned to the best comedy actress category for her series “Insecure,” which earned a best comedy bid.

“Schitt's Creek,” the quirky little show that went without Emmy recognition until last year, received 15 nominations for its final season, including for best comedy series and lead acting nods for Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara.

"You just don't expect it. You cant expect it, so what a great surprise," said O'Hara, who spoke from Canada, where she and her family are living lakeside. She credited TV for its role during the pandemic.

“I think all the streaming and broadcasting that we have watched in these last months has brought a lot of much needed laughter, a chance to cry — about something other than the reality — and a distraction,” she said. “Also, it's given some optimism to people and some hope.”

“The Good Place,” which also came to an end, earned a best comedy bid and, for Ted Danson, a best comedy actor nomination. Danson was a two-time Emmy winner in the 1990s for “Cheers.”

The farewell was less fond for other shows that wrapped last season, with no major bids for “Modern Family,” “Homeland" or “Silicon Valley."

But the late Fred Willard received a nomination for his "Modern Family" guest appearance, his fifth prime-time Emmy nod during his long and admired career.

The eight nods for “Unorthodox,” a limited series about a dissatisfied Orthodox Jewish woman, may reflect the virus-quarantine downtime that drew Emmy voters to shows they might otherwise overlooked, said Daniel Fienberg, chief TV critic for The Hollywood Reporter.

A far different pop-culture phenomenon also was a likely beneficiary.

“A show like ‘Tiger King,’ for example, which got a handful of nominations, It’s not really all that great, but it absolutely was the junk food that people were craving at the beginning of this quarantine period,” Fienberg said.

Joining Jones on Tuesday were presenters Laverne Cox (“Orange is the New Black”), Josh Gad (“Frozen”) and Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”). Cox, Gad and Maslany appeared on by video feeds.

Among the honorees whose nomination collided with current events: Brad Pitt earned a nod for a guest appearance playing Dr. Anthony Fauci on "Saturday Night Live."

Other shows competing for best comedy series are: “Curb Your Enthusiasm”; Dead to Me”; “The Good Place”; “Insecure”; “The Kominsky Method” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

The nominees for best drama series are: “Better Call Saul”; “The Crown”; “Killing Eve”; “The Handmaid’s Tale”; “The Mandalorian”; “Ozark”; “Stranger Things”; “Succession.”

In addition to “Watchmen,” the nominees for best limited series are: “Little Fires Everywhere”; “Mrs. America”; “Unbelievable”; ”Unorthodox."

A high energy Jones kicked off Tuesday's announcement by appearing on a virtual set and joking that she was told there would be many others on set to announce the nominees, but instead she was locked in a studio with only a cameraman.

The Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be presented Sept. 20 on ABC.

___

AP writers Jocelyn Noveck and Alicia Rancilio in New York and Ryan Pearson in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

___

Online: http://www.emmys.com

___

For more on this year's Emmy Awards, go to: https://apnews.com/EmmyAwards

This image released by Hulu shows Ramy Youssef in a scene from "Ramy." Nominations for the next Emmy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, July 28. (Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu via AP) Credit: Craig Blankenhorn Credit: Craig Blankenhorn

This image released by ABC shows the cast of "Modern Family," from left, Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland, Reid Ewing, Rico Rodriguez, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet. The list of contenders for the 72nd prime-time Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday in a virtual ceremony. (Eric McCandless/ABC via AP) Credit: Eric McCandless Credit: Eric McCandless

This image released by HBO shows Issa Rae in a scene from the fourth season premiere episode of "Insecure." Nominations for the next Emmy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, July 28. (Merie Weismiller Wallace/HBO via AP) Credit: Merie Weismiller Wallace Credit: Merie Weismiller Wallace

This image released by Pop TV shows, from left, Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Dan Levy from the series "Schitt's Creek." Nominations for the Emmy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, July 28.(Pop TV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox in a scene from "Succession." Nominations for the Emmy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, July 28. (HBO via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This image released by Apple TV Plus shows Jennifer Aniston, left, and Steve Carell in a scene from "The Morning Show." Nominations for the Emmy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, July 28. (Hilary B. Gayle/Apple TV Plus via AP) Credit: Hilary B Gayle Credit: Hilary B Gayle

This image released by Apple TV Plus shows Jennifer Aniston in a scene from "The Morning Show." Aniston was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Apple TV Plus via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this image released by Netflix, Olivia Colman portrays Queen Elizabeth II in a scene from "The Crown." Colman was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix via AP) Credit: Sophie Mutevelian Credit: Sophie Mutevelian

This image released by Hulu shows Ramy Youssef in a scene from "Ramy." Youssef was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu via AP) Credit: Craig Blankenhorn Credit: Craig Blankenhorn

This image released by Amazon Studios shows Rachel Brosnahan in a scene from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Brosnahan was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Amazon Studios via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This image released by Apple TV Plus shows Steve Carell in a scene from "The Morning Show." Carell was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding leading actor in a drama series on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Apple TV Plus via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This image released by HBO shows, from left, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, Hiam Abbass, Alan Ruck, and J. Smith-Cameron in a scene from "Succession." The program was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding drama series on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Peter Kramer/HBO via AP) Credit: Peter Kramer Credit: Peter Kramer

This image released by HBO shows Issa Rae, left, and Yvonne Orji in a scene from the fourth season premiere episode of "Insecure." The program was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding comedy series on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Merie Weismiller Wallace/HBO via AP) Credit: Merie Weismiller Wallace Credit: Merie Weismiller Wallace

This image released by Pop TV shows Catherine O'Hara in a scene from "Schitt's Creek." O'Hara was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Pop TV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This image released by Netflix shows Linda Cardellini in a scene from "Dead to Me." Cardellini was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 (Saeed Adyani/Netflix via AP) Credit: Saeed Adyani Credit: Saeed Adyani

This image released by Netflix shows Christina Applegate in a scene from "Dead To Me." Applegate was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Saeed Adyani/Netflix via AP) Credit: Saeed Adyani Credit: Saeed Adyani

In this video grab issued Tuesday, July 28, 2020 by The Television Academy, Leslie Jones presents the nominees for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. (The Television Academy via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This image released by FX shows Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem, left, and Tracey Ullman as Betty Friedan in a scene from the miniseries "Mrs. America." The series was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding limited series on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Sabrina Lantos/FX via AP) Credit: Sabrina Lantos Credit: Sabrina Lantos

This image released by Hulu shows Kerry Washington in a scene from "Little Fires Everywhere." Washington was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Erin Simkin/Hulu via AP) Credit: Erin Simkin Credit: Erin Simkin

In this video grab issued Tuesday, July 28, 2020 by The Television Academy, Laverne Cox, from left, Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany and Leslie Jones present the nominees for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. (The Television Academy via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This image released by ABC shows Anthony Anderson, left, and Tracee Ellis Ross in a scene from "Black-ish." Anderson and Ellis Ross were nominated for Emmy Awards for outstanding lead actor and actress in a comedy series on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Ali Goldstein/ABC via AP) Credit: Ali Goldstein Credit: Ali Goldstein

This image released by Netflix shows Alan Arkin, left, and Michael Douglas in a scene from "The Kominsky Method." The program was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding comedy series on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Mike Yarish/Netflix via AP) Credit: Mike Yarish Credit: Mike Yarish

This image released by Netflix shows Laura Linney, left, and Jason Bateman in a scene from "Ozark." The program was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding drama series on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Steve Dietl/Netflix via AP) Credit: Steve Dietl Credit: Steve Dietl