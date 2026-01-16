Wembanyama returns after early injury in Spurs vs. Bucks game

Wembanyama dropped to the court after making knee-to-knee contact with the left leg of Milwaukee center Giannis Antetokounmpo under the Bucks basket with 9:18 remaining in the first quarter. Antetokounmpo was driving to the rim when the two made contact.

Wembanyama remained on the court for a few seconds before rising and hobbling unassisted in a half sprint toward the locker room.

Wembanyama suffered a hyperextended knee on Dec. 31 in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks in a similar play. He returned to the bench but missed the next two games.

San Antonio enters Thursday's game on a two-game skid, including a 119-98 loss at Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

