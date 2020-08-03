Westbrook scores 31 as Rockets get 120-116 win over Bucks

Milwaukee led by one in the fourth quarter before Lopez scored the first four points of a 7-0 run that was capped by a 3 from Middleton to make it 112-104 with about 3 minutes remaining.

But Houston scored the next nine points, highlighted by a 3 and a steal from P.J. Tucker and a block by Harden on Antetokounmpo, to go on top 113-112 about a minute later.

Lopez ended Houston’s run with a basket in the paint to make it 114-113 with less than a minute to go.

Westbrook made two free throws before a shot by Antetokounmpo left Milwaukee up 116-115 with 16.5 seconds remaining.

Westbrook made two more free throws and Danuel House stole a pass from Antetokounmpo and was fouled. He added two free throws to leave Houston up 119-116 with 14 seconds left.

Middleton missed two 3-point attempts after that to allow Houston to hold on for the victory.

The Rockets were up by two after a basket by Westbrook with about 1 ½ minutesleft in the third quarter. Antetokounmpo and Kyle Korver hit late 3s to take a 90-89 lead into the fourth quarter.

Bucks: G Eric Bledsoe and Pat Connaughton both missed their second straight games as they continue to get back in shape after testing positive for COVID-19. ... Milwaukee out-rebounded Houston 65-36.

Rockets: G Eric Gordon missed his second game with a sprained left ankle. ... Tucker missed his first six 3-pointers before making his first two attempts of the second half. He finished with 11 points.

Bucks: Play Brooklyn Tuesday.

Rockets: Play Portland Tuesday night.

