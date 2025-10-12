What to know as Israel and Hamas exchange hostages and prisoners as Trump is in the Middle East

More ramped-up aid was being readied for Gaza, much of which is in ruins after two years of war that began when Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and taking 251 as hostages. In Israel’s ensuing offensive, more than 67,600 Palestinians were killed in Gaza, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

What we know and what remains unknown:

All living hostages have been released

Monday was day 738 since the hostages were taken, a number many Israelis have updated daily on strips of adhesive tape worn in a national commemoration.

Twenty living hostages were returned Monday to Israel to be reunited with their families and then transferred to hospitals, the Israeli military said.

Hamas first released seven and then 13 hostages. Israel meanwhile started freeing some of the over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners under the truce agreement. The ceasefire in the two-year Israel-Hamas war is the first phase of a plan brokered by the Trump administration.

It appeared unlikely the remains of up to 28 others will be returned later in the day. Medical experts and advocates say that would be crucial to begin the healing process for many families, and for the Israeli society at large.

One ceasefire document contains stipulations for remains that aren’t returned within 72 hours of the end of the fighting — a deadline that expired around noon Monday. On Sunday, Israel said “an international body” will help locate the remains if they are not released on Monday.

Palestinian prisoners released

Buses carrying dozens of freed Palestinian prisoners arrived Monday in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, the Hamas-run Prisoners Office said.

They are the first to be released from about 1,700 people that troops seized from Gaza during the war and have held without charge, as well as about 250 Palestinians serving prison sentences.

Many are members of Hamas and the Fatah faction who were imprisoned over shootings, bombings or other attacks that killed or attempted to kill Israelis, as well as others convicted on lesser charges. They’ll return to the West Bank or Gaza, or be deported elsewhere.

Aid expected to surge in Gaza

Humanitarian organizations have said they’re preparing to surge aid into the Gaza Strip, especially food that’s been in short supply in many areas.

That included some 400 trucks from Egypt on Sunday that will have to undergo Israeli inspection before being distributed in the strip. The Israeli defense body in charge of humanitarian aid in Gaza said around 600 trucks of aid per day will be entering soon, under the ceasefire agreement.

The world’s leading authority on food crises said in August that the Gaza Strip's largest city was gripped by a famine that was likely to spread across the territory without a ceasefire and an end to restrictions on humanitarian aid.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification said famine was devastating Gaza City — home to hundreds of thousands of people. That famine was expected to spread south to the cities of Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis by around now if the situation did not change.

The larger task of rebuilding Gaza is daunting, as much of it is in rubble and most of its two million residents displaced.

After a red-carpet welcome in Israel, Trump heading to Egypt

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog greeted Trump, first lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, as well as adviser Steve Witkoff, a key envoy.

Trump met with families of hostages and spoke at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, which welcomed him as a hero with standing ovations and chants of his name.

“Generations from now, this will be remembered as the moment that everything began to change,” Trump told lawmakers in his the speech. “Now it is time to translate these victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity for the entire Middle East.”

In Egypt later on Monday, Trump and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi will co-chair a summit with leaders from more than 20 countries on the future of Gaza and the broader Middle East.

Daunting issues remain unsolved

The ceasefire and release of hostages is the first step in the plan proposed by Trump. Competing demands remain on the next steps, casting uncertainty on whether the conflict is indeed over.

Israel wants Hamas to disarm, and Hamas wants Israel to pull its troops out of all of Gaza. The future of Gaza’s government, which has been in Hamas’ hands for two decades, also remains to be worked out.

Gaza's Health Ministry doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants but says around half of the 67,600 in Gaza deaths were women and children. The ministry is part of the Hamas-run government, and the United Nations and many independent experts consider its figures to be the most reliable estimate of wartime casualties

___

Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war