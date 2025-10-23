White House East Wing demolished as Trump moves forward with ballroom construction, AP photos show

WASHINGTON (AP) — The entire White House East Wing has been demolished as President Donald Trump moves forward with a ballroom construction, Associated Press photos on Thursday showed.

The East Wing, where first ladies created history, planned state dinners and promoted causes, is now history itself. The two-story structure of drawing rooms and offices, including workspace for first ladies and their staffs, has been turned into rubble, demolished as part of the Republican president’s plan to build what he said is now a $300 million ballroom nearly twice the size of the White House.