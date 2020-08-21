White House holds memorial service for president's brother

“The White House is a very complex place. It’s an office, it’s a museum and it’s a home,” McBride said. “We loan it to the president for the time he or she is living there. Coming from that perspective, we need to be understanding of some decisions that they make in a case like this.”

When Trump explained why he wanted to have a service for his brother at the White House, he said: “I think he’d be greatly honored. He loves our country. He loved our country so much. He was so proud of what we were doing and what we are doing for our country. So I think it would be appropriate."

Robert Trump, a businessman, died Saturday after being hospitalized in New York. The president had visited his brother in the hospital the night before his death.

Robert Trump began his career on Wall Street working in corporate finance but later joined the family business, managing real estate holdings as a top executive in the Trump Organization.

“When he worked in the Trump Organization, he was known as the nice Trump,” Gwenda Blair, a Trump family biographer, told The Associated Press. “Robert was the one people would try to get to intervene if there was a problem.”

In the 1980s, Donald Trump tapped Robert Trump to oversee an Atlantic City casino project, calling him the perfect fit for the job. When that project cannibalized his other casinos, though, “he pointed the finger of blame at Robert,” said Blair, author of “The Trumps: Three Generations that Built an Empire.”

A Boston University graduate, Robert Trump later managed the Brooklyn portion of his father Fred Trump’s real estate empire, which was eventually sold.

Within a week of the memorial service, Trump will use the White House for another unusual purpose: his nomination acceptance speech. He had hoped to give the speech in Charlotte, North Carolina, or Jacksonville, Florida, but had to cancel because of the coronavirus pandemic. He settled on the White House, and large amounts of scaffolding on the South Lawn indicated it won't be a simple affair.

“That’s not going to go over well with everybody, but in this case, the president will be damned if he does, damned if he’s doesn’t," said McBride, director of the Legacies of America’s First Ladies initiative at American University.

“It’s difficult, I think, for him to have any winning scenario," she said of his choice.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hold hands after the casket of Robert Trump was loaded into the hearse after a memorial service for the president's younger brother at the White House on Friday, Aug 21, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 1999 file photo, Robert Trump, left, joins then real estate developer and presidential hopeful Donald Trump at an event in New York. President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, has been hospitalized in New York, according to the White House. The president is expected to visit his 72-year-old brother at a hospital in Manhattan on Friday. (AP Photo/Diane Bonadreff, File) Credit: Diane Bondaress Credit: Diane Bondaress

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hold hands as they watch the casket of Robert Trump being loaded into the hearse after a memorial service for the president's younger brother at the White House in Washington on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump follow behind as people carry the casket of Robert Trump out of the White House and to the hearse after a memorial service for the president's younger brother on Friday, Aug 21, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hold hands as they watch people carry the casket of Robert Trump out of the White House and to the hearse after a memorial service for the president's younger brother on Friday, Aug 21, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci