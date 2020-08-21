White House to take rare turn as host of memorial service

When Trump explained why he wanted to have a service for his brother at the White House, he said: “I think he’d be greatly honored. He loves our country. He loved our country so much. He was so proud of what we were doing and what we are doing for our country. So I think it would be appropriate."

Robert Trump, a businessman, died Saturday after being hospitalized in New York. The president had visited his brother in the hospital on Friday.

Robert Trump began his career on Wall Street working in corporate finance but later joined the family business, managing real estate holdings as a top executive in the Trump Organization.

“When he worked in the Trump Organization, he was known as the nice Trump,” Gwenda Blair, a Trump family biographer, told The Associated Press. “Robert was the one people would try to get to intervene if there was a problem.”

In the 1980s, Donald Trump tapped Robert Trump to oversee an Atlantic City casino project, calling him the perfect fit for the job. When that project cannibalized his other casinos, though, “he pointed the finger of blame at Robert,” said Blair, author of “The Trumps: Three Generations that Built an Empire.”

A Boston University graduate, Robert Trump later managed the Brooklyn portion of his father Fred Trump’s real estate empire, which was eventually sold.

Within a week of the memorial service, Trump will use the White House for another unusual purpose — his nomination acceptance speech. He had hoped to give the speech in Charlotte, North Carolina, or Jacksonville, Florida, but had to cancel because of the coronavirus pandemic. He settled on the White House and large amounts of scaffolding on the South Lawn indicated it won't be a simple affair.

“That’s not going to go over well with everybody, but in this case, the president will be damned if he does, damned if he’s doesn’t," said McBride, director of the Legacies of America’s First Ladies initiative at American University.

“It’s difficult, I think, for him to have any winning scenario," she said of his choice.