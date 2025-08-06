Why dozens of Democrats left Texas and how Republicans are trying to punish them

Trump said Tuesday the FBI “may have to" help to bring back Texas Democrats, who have not said how long they are prepared to hold out. But they've signaled no intention of quickly returning home.

Here are some things to know:

Why the Democrats took off

Trump wants to redraw the Texas congressional map in hopes of adding five more GOP seats in Texas in the midterm elections to boost his party's chance of preserving its slim U.S. House majority. Republicans currently hold 25 of the state’s 38 seats.

As the minority party in the state House and Senate, Democrats simply do not have the votes to stop the plan under normal legislative procedures. The maps were passed by a committee last week and swiftly scheduled for a floor vote.

Sizing up their limited power and options, Democrats chose to deny the quorum as their only chance to put the brakes on Trump's plan and to rally national support.

Where they went

Many went to Illinois and New York.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has welcomed Democrats in Chicago. Pritzker, a potential 2028 presidential contender who has been one of Trump’s most outspoken critics during the president's second term, had been in quiet talks with Texas Democrats for weeks about offering support if they chose to leave the state.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has hosted Texas Democrats in Albany, said the fight over congressional lines in Texas has implications nationally.

Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has said his state would move forward with partisan redistricting if Texas proceeds. California Democrats are considering redrawing the state's congressional map to carve out five districts and give the party 48 out of its 52 seats.

The governor said he would do this by calling a November special election to get approval from voters to circumvent the state's independent commission responsible for redistricting.

Republicans are trying to punish them

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has asked the state Supreme Court, which is entirely controlled by GOP justices, to remove the Democratic House leader from office through an untested legal argument that the absent legislators have effectively forfeited their seats. Democrats blasted the lawsuit and the court has not ruled.

A lawmaker refusing to show up is a civil violation of legislative rules, and they can be fined $500 for every day they aren't at the Capitol. In 2021, the Texas Supreme Court held that House leaders had the authority to “physically compel the attendance” of missing members but no Democrats were forcibly brought back to the state after warrants were served that year in a similar quorum break.

Leaving the state has not worked before