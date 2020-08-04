Williamson loses shoe, but Pelicans get key 109-99 win

The game also included another Williamson shoe incident.

Williamson drove the lane in the third quarter and landed awkwardly, losing his left shoe. However, the big man quickly put the shoe back on and remained in the game. It brought back memories of when the then-Duke freshman sensation injured his knee in February 2019 when his foot ripped through the side of his shoe as he attempted to plant his foot.

Ingram was solid late, making a pair of jumpers including a transition 3 to help hold off the Grizzlies.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 22 points for the Grizzlies, who fell to 0-3 since the NBA restart. Ja Morant struggled from the field, finishing with 11 points on 5-of-21 shooting.

“Our offense has got to be better,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. “... If we play a little better on the offensive end I think we will be in a good spot."

After the game, Morant tweeted, “instead of giving up on the face of adversity, you should face it with a positive attitude & smile.”

Lonzo Ball had called it a “must-win game" after the Pelicans lost their first two games since the restart, dropping them to 11th place in the Western Conference standings.

Now they’re 2 1/2 games behind the eighth-place Grizzlies. The ninth-place team can qualify for a play-in matchup against the eighth-place team as long as it is within four games. The Pelicans still need to move past the Spurs and Trail Blazers to get to ninth place.

“It gives us a start, knowing that we have something to build on," Williamson said. "Those two losses were bad but they’re both a learning experience. So this win gives us a start.”

TIP-INS:

Grizzlies: Morant took a knee to the groin as he attempted to defend Ball, who was elevating as he drove to the basket. Morant remained in the game after spending about a minute on the floor. ... Grayson Allen had another impressive night with 17 points off the bench on five 3-pointers.

Pelicans: Made just 24 of 39 free throws. Even JJ Redick, a 91 percent free throw shooter, missed back-to-back free throws at one point.

OLD BUDDIES

After the game, former AAU teammates Williamson and Morant shared an embrace. Morant retweeted a video of the hug and wrote, "being from SC (South Carolina) you don't see this often. Let's continue to stay solid & be a great role model to the people who look up to us."

UP NEXT:

Grizzlies: Play Utah on Wednesday.

Pelicans: Play Sacramento on Thursday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant (12) misses a shot at the buzzer over New Orleans Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) shoots between New Orleans Pelicans' Nicolo Melli (20) and Jaxson Hayes (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Memphis Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke (15) gets a dunk in front of New Orleans Pelicans' Josh Hart (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks (24) tries to get past New Orleans Pelicans' Nicolo Melli (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Memphis Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton (0) brings the ball up court under pressure from New Orleans Pelicans' Lonzo Ball (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Members of the New Orleans Pelicans kneel for the National Anthem prior to the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Members of the Memphis Grizzlies kneel for the National Anthem prior the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson (1) shoots in front of Memphis Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson (1) has his shot blocked by Memphis Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke (15) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson (1) is fouled by Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) as he shoots over Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant (12) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans' Derrick Favors (22) and Zion Williamson (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis