Wimbledon champion Halep opts out of playing at U.S. Open

Halep, a former top-ranked player who is currently No. 2, won the title in Prague on Sunday.

"After weighing up all the factors involved and with the exceptional circumstances in which we are living, I have decided that I will not travel to New York to play the (at)usopen," Halep wrote on Twitter. "I always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision and I therefore prefer to stay and train in Europe."