Arike Ogunbowale arrested after police say she punched man at club while celebrating Unrivaled title

The county corrections department said Ogunbowale has been released from custody.

“The league is aware of an incident involving Arike Ogunbowale and we are in the process of gathering additional information,” Unrivaled spokesperson Tish Carmona said. “We’re in contact with Arike and her representatives.”

The Wings said they were aware of her arrest and “are in the process of gathering more information. Further comments will be provided once we have more details.”

The Associated Press left message seeking comment with Excel Management, which represents Ogunbowale.

Ogunbowale scored 19 points in the title game Wednesday night against the Phantom.

