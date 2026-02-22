Winners of the 2026 British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTAs

British Film — “Hamnet”

Director — Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Actor — Robert Aramayo, “I Swear”

Actress — Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Supporting Actor — Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Supporting Actress — Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”

Rising Star (voted for by the public) — Robert Aramayo

Outstanding British Debut — Akinola Davies Jr. and Wale Davies for writing and directing “My Father’s Shadow”

Original Screenplay — Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Adapted Screenplay — Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Film Not in the English Language — “Sentimental Value”

Musical Score — “Sinners”

Cinematography – Michael Bauman, “One Battle After Another”

Editing – Andy Jurgensen, “One Battle After Another”

Production Design — “Frankenstein”

Costume Design – Kate Hawley, “Frankenstein”

Sound — “F1”

Casting — Lauren Evans, “I Swear”

Visual Effects — “Avatar: Fire and Ash”

Makeup and Hair — “Frankenstein”

Animated Film — “Zootropolis 2” (released in the U.S. as “Zootopia 2”)

British Short Film — “This is Endometriosis”

British Short Animation — “Two Black Boys in Paradise”

Children’s and Family Film – “Boong”

Documentary – “Mr. Nobody Against Putin”

Outstanding British contribution to cinema — Clare Binns, Creative Director of PictureHouse Cinemas

BAFTA Fellowship — NBCUniversal Entertainment chairperson Donna Langley