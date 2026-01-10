Wisconsin beats No. 2 Michigan 91-88 to give Wolverines their 1st loss of the season

The Wolverines (14-1, 4-1) led by as much as 14 in the first half and lost because they gave up 54 points in the second half.

Michigan had a game-tying basket waved off by basket interference on Aday Mara, who followed up Roddy Gayle Jr.'s missed layup with 35.2 second left. The call stood after video review.

Braeden Carrington made two free throws on the ensuing possession after being fouled on a long, inbounds pass.

Carrington split a pair of free throws with 9.6 seconds left for a three-point lead that gave Michigan a shot to tie the game, but Gayle missed a 3.

Michigan’s Elliot Cadeau scored all 19 of his points in the first half and Morez Johnson Jr. scored 13 of 18 points in the first half. Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 14 points and Nimari Burnett added 10 points for the Wolverines.

Wisconsin trailed 38-37 at halftime but outscored Michigan 20-7 to start the second.

Bieliauskas entered the game averaging 4.0 points per game. The freshman forward from Lithuania showed why Greg Gard recruited him early in the second half, making 4 of 4 3-pointers in less than three minutes.

