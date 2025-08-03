WNBA-leading Lynx acquire DiJonai Carrington from Wings for 2 players and a draft pick

Miller, the No. 2 overall pick by the Lynx in the draft two years ago, is averaging 4.1 points a game this season. Since scoring 12.1 points a game as a rookie in 2023, the 6-3 forward from Maryland has averaged only 3.5 points in 47 games the past two seasons.

Samuelson hasn't played since June 29 because of surgery on her left foot after playing only 16 games for the Lynx, who got the 6-foot guard from Washington in April. She played four games for Dallas in 2019.

The Wings waived 6-7 center Teaira McCowan, a seven-year WNBA veteran, to make room on the roster for the additions. McCowan averaged 5.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 17 games this season.

Minnesota is 24-5 this season. The Wings, with No. 1 overall draft pick Paige Bueckers, have lost eight of their last 10 games and are 8-21.

