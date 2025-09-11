WNBA playoff matchups will be decided on final day of regular season

Las Vegas, which has won 15 straight games, will get the second seed with a win over Los Angeles on Thursday night. A loss would put the Dream at No. 2. If the Sparks win it also would give the franchise an equal two-year record with Washington, meaning the two franchises would split their draft lottery odds. If neither team drew a top-two selection, then the Mystics would get the No. 3 pick because they had a worse record this season.

Golden State made history as the first expansion team to make the postseason in its inaugural year. The Valkyries visit the Lynx to close out the season. A win would get them the sixth seed while they'd fall to the eighth seed with a loss.

The Indiana Fever would earn the sixth seed with a loss by the Valkyries and the No. 7 seed with a Golden State victory. Seattle would be seventh with a loss by Golden State and eighth with a victory.

All four of the playoff series begin Sunday with Game 2 of the best-of-three series shifting to the lower-seeded team's homecourt on either Tuesday or Wednesday.

