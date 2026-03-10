Woman faces first court appearance after shots were fired at Rihanna's house

Ortiz was arrested and a weapon was recovered on Sunday afternoon after shots were fired outside the home in the Beverly Hills area, police said.

No one was hurt. But Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell told media gathered for a news conference on a different subject Tuesday that 10 people were at home at the time. He identified the house as Rihanna's, but he did not say whether she, her partner A$AP Rocky or their children were among those in the home.

McDonnell said investigators believe Ortiz drove to the area from Florida, but it's not clear when. Public records show her most recent address was in Orlando.

Ortiz was being held on $10.2 million bail.

Authorities have not said if she has any connection to Rihanna.

It is unclear if she has an attorney. Voicemails could not be left on a phone number listed under her name, and no one immediately responded to an email seeking comment sent to an address listed in her name. An email to the public defender's office was also not immediately answered.

The Associated Press sent emails seeking comment from Rihanna’s publicist and manager.

KABC-TV broadcast video that appeared to show five bullet holes in the home’s front gate. The news station obtained police dispatch audio that says 10 shots were fired.

In 2018, a man was accused of breaking into another home belonging to Rihanna in the Hollywood Hills and spending 12 hours there. The man pleaded no contest to felony counts of stalking and vandalism and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest in 2019. He was sentenced to probation.

A nine-time Grammy Award winner, Rihanna has 14 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “We Found Love,” “Work,” “Umbrella” and “Disturbia.” She founded the makeup brand Fenty Beauty in 2017.

She and A$AP Rocky announced the birth of their third child, a girl named Rocki Irish Mayers, in September.

___

Associated Press Writer Christopher Weber contributed.