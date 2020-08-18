Women AGs back Biden-Harris bid in nod to suffrage amendment

The group includes 29 current and former Attorneys General from 24 states and U.S. territories. It's made up of all Democrats, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, Maine Gov. Janet Mills, former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm and U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

The group “takes particular pride that one of ‘ours’—a former distinguished state attorney general— has been tapped as the candidate for the second highest office in the land,” Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said in a statement.